Kyrgyzstan to improve its position in Human Development Index in 2-3 years

«We expect that in 2-3 years we will make significant progress in the Human Development Index,» a senior presidential administration official told reporters.

He recalled that Kyrgyzstan rose one position and found itself in the group of highly developed countries.

«All countries have improved their performance. The fact that we have moved one place up is also good. I want to tell you frankly that there is strong dissatisfaction with the current work of statistics specialists. They have already revised, modernized the GDP estimate with the help of the World Bank. We argue with them on issues of poverty too, because they use outdated methodology,» the official said.

«We are very worried that we will go down in the Human Development Index, because we know that our statistics specialists do not work very well with international organizations and they do not even provide the available figures. Yesterday, when the index was published, we congratulated each other. Yes, we have moved one step up and found ourselves in the group of highly developed countries in the Human Development Index. This is the moment we want to mark,» he concluded.
