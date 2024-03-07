14:44
USD 89.43
EUR 97.24
RUB 0.99
English

Russia ready to receive ferries with heavy trucks from Kyrgyzstan

«The port in Astrakhan is ready to receive ferries with heavy vehicles, including from Kyrgyzstan,» Svetlana Antonova, a consultant at the Russian trade mission in the Kyrgyz Republic, said during a video conference «Geopolitics of Central Asian transport corridors at the present stage» on Thursday.

According to her, alternative routes for the supply of goods are now actively developing. Kyrgyzstan is also participating in this process. One of these routes is through Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan along the Caspian Sea to the Russian port of Astrakhan.

«I hope that the Turkmen side will approve regulations for the use of this route. Uzbekistan is already ready to use it. The port of Astrakhan has also completely completed deepening work and is ready to receive ferries with trucks, including those from Kyrgyzstan. I hope that Kyrgyz carriers will actively use this alternative corridor,» Svetlana Antonova said.
link: https://24.kg/english/288523/
views: 75
Print
Related
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss interaction in associations
Sergei Lavrov meets with Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Presidential elections in Russia: 4 polling stations to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Russia receives sanctioned technologies worth €450 million from EU for year
Russia to impose ban on export of gasoline for six months
About 450 branches of Russian companies opened in Kyrgyzstan
Putin thanks Sadyr Japarov for his attention to Russian language development
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Rustam Minnikhanov
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Tatarstan
Russia and Kyrgyzstan suppress channel for distribution of counterfeit dollars
Popular
Freedom House ranks Kyrgyzstan as not free country again Freedom House ranks Kyrgyzstan as not free country again
Foreign agents law: Donors are urged to take concrete actions Foreign agents law: Donors are urged to take concrete actions
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to create demo version of digital som National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to create demo version of digital som
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
7 March, Thursday
14:30
Russia ready to receive ferries with heavy trucks from Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to receive ferries with heavy trucks from...
14:24
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
14:15
Measles outbreak: Deputy announces deaths, asks to strengthen vaccination
14:08
China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: What opportunities will appear
13:05
Over 6 kilograms of marijuana and hashish confiscated from Jeti-Oguz resident