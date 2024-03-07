Russia ready to receive ferries with heavy trucks from Kyrgyzstan

«The port in Astrakhan is ready to receive ferries with heavy vehicles, including from Kyrgyzstan,» Svetlana Antonova, a consultant at the Russian trade mission in the Kyrgyz Republic, said during a video conference «Geopolitics of Central Asian transport corridors at the present stage» on Thursday.

According to her, alternative routes for the supply of goods are now actively developing. Kyrgyzstan is also participating in this process. One of these routes is through Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan along the Caspian Sea to the Russian port of Astrakhan.

«I hope that the Turkmen side will approve regulations for the use of this route. Uzbekistan is already ready to use it. The port of Astrakhan has also completely completed deepening work and is ready to receive ferries with trucks, including those from Kyrgyzstan. I hope that Kyrgyz carriers will actively use this alternative corridor,» Svetlana Antonova said.