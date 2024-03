Zhetigen Bakirov was appointed a member of the Board of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund. The order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

Previously, he held the position of head of the control department — deputy head of the Department for Control over the Execution of Decisions of President and the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Chairman of the Board of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund is Aziz Aaliev.