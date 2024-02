Zhenishbek Zhorobekov became the new head of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

Zhenishbek Zhorobekov previously headed the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region.

It became known that Azamat Israilov was relieved of his post as head of the Main Traffic Safety Department in accordance with the submitted letter of resignation.