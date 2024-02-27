14:34
Office of Global Green Growth Institute to be opened in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law on the ratification of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Global Green Growth Institute regarding the legal status, privileges and immunities of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), signed on April 27, 2023 in Bishkek.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on January 17, 2024.

In accordance with the agreement, it is planned to open a local representative office of GGGI in Bishkek, which will promote cooperation between the parties on the basis of equality and reciprocity, and will also make a significant contribution to the development of the green economy in the Kyrgyz Republic.

GGGI’s main activities will be technical assistance and financial mobilization for projects aimed at green economic growth.

Previously, Kyrgyzstan acceded to the agreement on the establishment of the Global Green Growth Institute (Law on the accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the agreement on the establishment of the Global Green Growth Institute, signed on June 20, 2012 in Rio de Janeiro dated December 9, 2019 No. 136).
