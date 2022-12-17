03:50
Kyrgyzstan needs legislative incentives for development of green technologies

Legislative incentives are needed for the active introduction of green technologies in Kyrgyzstan. Experts of the International Business Council (IBC) made such a conclusion.

Their analysis showed that the agricultural block contains six environmental incentives, the mining industry — the same number. There is only one incentive in tourism sector that indirectly concerns the industry — the zeroing of customs duties and abolition of taxes on the import of electric vehicles into the country.

«These incentives are clearly not enough, and besides, they are not systematized. State regulation should be based on global trends. Building norms, functional zones and land use regimes do not take into account modern technologies focused on green activities,» the IBC notes.

For example, an analysis of legislation in the field of tourism showed that there are no special tax incentives aimed at the activities of companies handling waste and secondary resources. Waste management is at best limited to voluntary initiatives such as separate collection and sorting. Experts believe that special tax incentives are needed, aimed at the activities of waste management and secondary resources. It is recommended to use international experience in the management of household waste: of Russia — on waste storage and collection of fees, Scotland — on the separation of waste at the places of generation, England and France — on the transfer of management of wastewater treatment facilities to private companies with the participation of the municipality in the Council.

Experts advise applying international experience in subsoil use and related industries.

Canada’s experience in glacier management, Chile’s experience in developing a social package and sustainable management of deposits are of interest.

Legislative incentives in agriculture are predominantly fiscal (mainly through VAT and local taxes). According to experts, the legislative regime for the use of land and water resources is restrictive. So, if the territories are designated as agricultural lands, then this restricts from any kind of activity on them. To improve the situation in the industry, it is recommended to use the experience of Georgia on permitted activities within the boundaries of agricultural land.
