Private clinics to be inspected in Kyrgyzstan

An interdepartmental working group has been formed in Kyrgyzstan to inspect the activities of private healthcare organizations for the provision of quality medical services. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

The interdepartmental working group was instructed to check the work of private healthcare organizations within two months and, based on the results, submit proposals for optimization and improvement of their activities for consideration by the leadership of the Presidential Executive Office.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan created a commission on the occasion of the death of a child in one of the dental clinics in Bishkek.
