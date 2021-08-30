14:19
14 drunk drivers detained in two districts of Chui region for 3 days

Traffic Safety Department conducted a raid from August 27 to August 29 due to an increase in the number of traffic accidents in Zhaiyl and Moskovsky districts of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the department, the measures were aimed at revealing gross violations of the traffic rules, drunk drivers, and prevention of child injuries.

The inspectors detected 165 traffic violations, including 14 drunk drivers in two districts of the region for three days. Some 24 vehicles were placed on impound lots.

