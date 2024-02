A previously convicted citizen was detained in Batken region for drug possession. The regional police department reported.

According to it, as part of a criminal case, a search was carried out in the house of the 40-year-old resident of Uch-Korgon village, Kadamdzhai district, during which 84 grams of a brown substance with a specific odor were found and seized.

Based on Article 282 «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, appropriate examinations were ordered. According to their conclusion, the seized substance is opium.

The 40-year-old man was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

An investigation is currently underway.