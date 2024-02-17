President appoints his new plenipotentiary representative in Issyk-Kul region

Ulanbek Daliev was appointed Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Issyk-Kul region. The corresponding decree was signed by the head of state.

Previously, he served as deputy head of the region. Ulanbek Daliev is 56 years old, he is a native of Jeti-Oguz district. In 1992 he graduated from the Scriabin Agricultural Institute. He began his career as a tractor driver. Then he worked in an agricultural cooperative, at a farm, and as a tax inspector. From 2017 to 2020 he was the deputy head of Jeti-Oguz district.