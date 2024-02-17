10:28
USD 89.43
EUR 96.32
RUB 0.97
English

President appoints his new plenipotentiary representative in Issyk-Kul region

Ulanbek Daliev was appointed Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Issyk-Kul region. The corresponding decree was signed by the head of state.

Previously, he served as deputy head of the region. Ulanbek Daliev is 56 years old, he is a native of Jeti-Oguz district. In 1992 he graduated from the Scriabin Agricultural Institute. He began his career as a tractor driver. Then he worked in an agricultural cooperative, at a farm, and as a tax inspector. From 2017 to 2020 he was the deputy head of Jeti-Oguz district.
link: https://24.kg/english/287000/
views: 103
Print
Related
Almazbek Primov appointed head of State Property Management Agency
New director of Kyrgyzavtozhol state enterprise appointed
Abdulaziz Zakirov becomes new mufti of Kyrgyzstan
Kanat Sagynbaev appointed Deputy Head of President’s Decisions Department
Ex-Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukambetov appointed head of NISS
New Director of State Agency for Personal Data Protection appointed
Samidin Atabaev appointed acting head of SDMK
First Deputy Director of State Property Management Agency appointed
New director of Bishkek HPP appointed
Ilyaz Tashbaev appointed Deputy Presidential Envoy to Osh region
Popular
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to open new border posts in 2024 Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to open new border posts in 2024
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group
Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan
Special Representatives of European Union arrive in Kyrgyzstan Special Representatives of European Union arrive in Kyrgyzstan
17 February, Saturday
09:52
President appoints his new plenipotentiary representative in Issyk-Kul region President appoints his new plenipotentiary representati...
09:48
Almazbek Primov appointed head of State Property Management Agency
09:42
Ihsan Group LTD case: Court sentences heads of board
09:34
Smuggling of lemons prevented in Batken region
09:29
Office of International Civil Defense Organization to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
16 February, Friday
17:26
Previously convicted person detained for drug possession in Batken region
16:35
Wanted since 2015 Kyrgyzstani detained in Poland
16:29
President meets with Secretaries of Security Councils of Regional Dialogue
16:14
Kyrgyzstanis are advised not to travel to Kazakhstan, Russia by land transport
16:07
Traffic on Bishkek - Almaty highway temporarily stopped