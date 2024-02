A previously convicted man was detained on suspicion of drug possession in Batken region. The Internal Affairs Department of Batken region reported.

A search was conducted in the house of the 39-year-old resident of Kyzyl-Kiya city and more than 178 grams of a green substance with a specific odor were seized.

According to the examination, the seized substance was marijuana.

The 39-year-old man was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. It is reported that the suspect has two previous convictions.