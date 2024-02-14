Man attempts to sell more than kilogram of drugs in Bishkek

A suspect in the illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale was detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reports.

The police received information that some man was selling drugs.

«A criminal case was opened. The man was detained; he had 1,100 grams of hashish,» the statement says.

The detainee was placed in a temporary detention facility. The Leninsky District Court chose a preventive measure against the suspect in the form of detention in the pre-trial detention center No. 1 for two months.

It is noted that the cost of the seized substance is about 700,000 soms.

The investigation continues.