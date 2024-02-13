Kyzyl-Kiya police officers rescue two children from burning apartment

Police officers rescued two children from a fire in an apartment building in Kyzyl-Kiya, Batken region. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to the police, information about a fire on the third floor of a residential building was received at night.

«It was established at the scene that a teenage girl and her four-year-old brother remained in the bedroom where the fire broke out. Four police officers from Kyzyl-Kiya police department entered the burning house and saved the children,» the statement says.

The children were examined by ambulance doctors and then handed over to their parents.