Kyrgyzstani faces prison term for bribing traffic police officer in Russia

Traffic police officers stopped a heavy truck driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan at the 230th kilometer of Samara — Orenburg highway. The website of the Department of Internal Affairs Ministry of Russia for Orenburg Oblast reports.

According to it, Kyrgyzstani tried to hand over 1,000 rubles to the inspector for a traffic violation.

The traffic police inspector refused to take the money and called a preliminary investigation team.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Attempted petty bribery». It provides for imprisonment of up to one year.
