11:36
USD 89.43
EUR 96.39
RUB 0.98
English

Kanat Sagynbaev appointed Deputy Head of President’s Decisions Department

Kanat Sagynbaev was appointed the head of the sectoral policy department — Deputy Head of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by the head of state Sadyr Japarov.

Previously, Kanat Sagynbaev was the head of the department for examining decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers — Deputy Head of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet. He was relieved of his position at the end of December 2023 due to transfer to another job.
link: https://24.kg/english/286315/
views: 148
Print
Related
Ex-Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukambetov appointed head of NISS
New Director of State Agency for Personal Data Protection appointed
Samidin Atabaev appointed acting head of SDMK
First Deputy Director of State Property Management Agency appointed
New director of Bishkek HPP appointed
Ilyaz Tashbaev appointed Deputy Presidential Envoy to Osh region
New Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Nurbek Anarbekin appointed head of Public-Private Partnership Center
New General Director of Electric Stations OJSC appointed
Myktybek Abdyldaev appointed head of secretariat of People's Kurultai
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
9 February, Friday
11:30
Kyrgyzstani authorities unleashing crackdown on country’s civil society Kyrgyzstani authorities unleashing crackdown on countr...
11:15
Russia donates more than 1,000 textbooks to schools in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
10:44
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves hit record high of $3.3 billion
10:40
State center to support women victims of violence to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
10:24
Over 100 vehicles of Patrol Police Service equipped with GPS and video recorders