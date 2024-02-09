Kanat Sagynbaev appointed Deputy Head of President’s Decisions Department

Kanat Sagynbaev was appointed the head of the sectoral policy department — Deputy Head of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by the head of state Sadyr Japarov.

Previously, Kanat Sagynbaev was the head of the department for examining decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers — Deputy Head of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet. He was relieved of his position at the end of December 2023 due to transfer to another job.