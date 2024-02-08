Bishkek HPP breakdown: Head of Cabinet inspects restoration process

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov checked the progress of elimination of the consequences of the breakdown at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP). The republican media headquarters reported.

Akylbek Japarov was informed that today the total active capacity of the HPP has reached 300 megawatts, nine boiler units and four turbine units are operating.

«Bishkekteploset is operating as usual. The supply of heat and hot water has been resumed in full. Repair and cleaning work will be completed later this evening. Repairing of the roof continues,» Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev said.

The head of the Cabinet also visited Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise, where he got acquainted with the process of shipment and loading coal from Kara-Keche field to the capital’s HPP. He held a meeting with the management of the state enterprise, where he instructed to quickly present a plan of development of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise for the next five years.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was partially restored by the evening of February 2.