Drug dealers - citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained in Chelyabinsk

A criminal drug community, in which citizens of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were involved, was liquidated in Chelyabinsk as part of Illegal Migrant operation. The Telegram channel of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region reports.

«Police officers suppressed the illegal activities of a criminal drug community in Chelyabinsk Oblast, whose members are citizens of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. 24 people were taken into custody. The organizer of the drug business and his two assistants have been put on the wanted list,» the statement says.

The defendants reportedly committed at least 75 crimes; hidden drug storage places were located in Chelyabinsk, Moscow, Sverdlovsk, Kurgan, Samara Oblasts, Perm Krai and Moscow.

Wholesale batches were transferred from caches to dope dealers for subsequent sale, the press service said.

A criminal case was opened. Based on the results of the investigation, police seized over 5 kilograms of heroin and methadone for a total amount of at least 15 million rubles.
