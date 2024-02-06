13:58
Ex-Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukambetov appointed head of NISS

Former Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Sanzhar Mukambetov was appointed head of the National Institute for Strategic Studies (NISS). The President signed a corresponding order.

Previously, Sanzhar Mukanbetov worked as the head of the sectoral policy department — deputy head of the department for preparing decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of the presidential executive office.

During the presidency of Sooronbai Jeenbekov he was the Minister of Economy. He headed the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market, worked as Deputy Prime Minister.

He was born on December 12, 1972, graduated from the Kyrgyz Technical University (1994) and the Kyrgyz State National University (2003) with a degree in economics.
