Sadyr Japarov signs law on amendments to Tax Code

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the law on amendments to the Tax Code, adopted by the Parliament on December 28, 2023. The press service of the head of state reported.

The law is designed to simplify tax administration. It provides that in some cases, instead of an electronic invoice, documents that replace it can be used.

The deadline for the cancellation of licenses for trading activities is postponed — from January 1, 2024 to July 1, 2024.

It is envisaged to introduce the concept of «agricultural producers» with the establishment of tax rates for them.

The law comes into force on January 1, 2024, with the exception of paragraphs 14, 17 and 40 of Article 1 of the Law, which came into force on April 3, 2023.