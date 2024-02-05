14:57
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Specialists from Russia arrive in Bishkek

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov held a meeting of the operational headquarters on elimination of consequences of an emergency situation at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP). The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

It was noted that the situation is stable, the equipment is operating normally. Currently, nine boiler units and four turbogenerators are operating, the water temperature is about 60-65 degrees.

According to the Ministry of Energy, specialists from Russia arrived in the capital.

They, together with domestic power engineers, are discussing issues of reconstruction, repair work at the HPP, and the prospective design of the facility.

The head of the Cabinet stressed the need to speed up and enhance repair work.

«Such situations should be prevented from happening again. A state commission headed by Bakyt Torobaev will study the possible causes of the accident. At the same time, it is necessary to provide and install appropriate control sensors in the premises, which will monitor and alert if necessary,» he said.

Akylbek Japarov also told that specialists would study options for partial modernization of the entire HPP system or complete renovation of the facility. In addition, according to him, it is necessary to modernize boiler houses in the regions.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was partially restored by the evening of February 2.
