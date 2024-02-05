Bishkek HPP breakdown: Nine boilers, four turbine generators are working

To date, the total active capacity of the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) is 308 megawatts, nine boilers and four turbine generators are working. The republican media headquarters reported.

The temperature of supplied water and heat is from 53 to 68 degrees. Elimination of consequences of the accident continues. As of today, all houses in the capital are connected to heating system.

«Hot water supply will gradually be resumed in the areas where heat carrying agent’s parameters have been normalized. The temperature at the outputs from the Bishkek HPP has significantly improved, heat supply began to improve,» the statement says.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was partially restored by the evening of February 2.