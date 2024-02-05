12:58
USD 89.32
EUR 97.18
RUB 0.99
English

Bishkek HPP breakdown: Nine boilers, four turbine generators are working

To date, the total active capacity of the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) is 308 megawatts, nine boilers and four turbine generators are working. The republican media headquarters reported.

The temperature of supplied water and heat is from 53 to 68 degrees. Elimination of consequences of the accident continues. As of today, all houses in the capital are connected to heating system.

«Hot water supply will gradually be resumed in the areas where heat carrying agent’s parameters have been normalized. The temperature at the outputs from the Bishkek HPP has significantly improved, heat supply began to improve,» the statement says.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was partially restored by the evening of February 2.
link: https://24.kg/english/285917/
views: 119
Print
Related
Bishkek HPP breakdown: 917 people are eliminating consequences of explosion
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Victims of Bishkek HPP accident, helicopter crash leave for Turkey for treatment
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Two victims to be transferred to Turkey
Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Uzbekistan instructs to help Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek HPP: 557 MES, local services employees involved in post-accident cleanup
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Restoration work continues
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Temperature varies from 35 to 68 degrees
Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Turkmenistan decides to provide assistance
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Specialists from Russia to arrive in Bishkek
Popular
Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP
Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP
Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan
Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools
5 February, Monday
12:20
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Nine boilers, four turbine generators are working Bishkek HPP breakdown: Nine boilers, four turbine gene...
12:12
Bishkek HPP breakdown: 917 people are eliminating consequences of explosion
11:55
207 children being raised in foster families in Kyrgyzstan
11:42
Judoka from Kyrgyzstan Erlan Sherov wins bronze at Grand Slam in Paris
11:35
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win gold and silver medals at tournament in Spain