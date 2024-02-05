Bishkek HPP breakdown: 917 people are eliminating consequences of explosion

Elimination work at the heating and power plant in Bishkek is going in an enhanced mode. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, 917 people are involved in the work, as well as 31 units of special equipment.

Rescuers of the ministry clean the territory and insulate the building of the HPP. Five tents have been set up for them.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was partially restored by the evening of February 2.