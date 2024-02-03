15:55
USD 89.32
EUR 97.18
RUB 0.99
English

Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Uzbekistan instructs to help Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

Bakhtiyor Saidov told that on the instructions of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Uzbek side is ready to provide the necessary assistance to Kyrgyzstan in connection with the accident at the Bishkek heating and power plant.

«In particular, as assistance, the Uzbek side reported about sending cylinders with liquefied gas from Andijan to the city of Osh. In turn, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev expressed sincere gratitude for the readiness to provide fraternal humanitarian aid,» the statement says.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.
link: https://24.kg/english/285851/
views: 159
Print
Related
Bishkek HPP: 557 MES, local services employees involved in post-accident cleanup
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Restoration work continues
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Temperature varies from 35 to 68 degrees
Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Turkmenistan decides to provide assistance
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Specialists from Russia to arrive in Bishkek
Bishkek HPP accident: Turkish specialists to provide assistance to victims
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Criminal case initiated on the fact
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Emergencies Minister denies boiler explosion
Bishkek HPP breakdown: President instructs to fully modernize HPP
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Sadyr Japarov promises to solve problem soon
Popular
Another earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
European Investment Bank ready to finance projects in Kyrgyzstan European Investment Bank ready to finance projects in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 percent
Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue
3 February, Saturday
15:35
Kyrgyz-Czech Bank does not exist in Kyrgyzstan, National Bank warns Kyrgyz-Czech Bank does not exist in Kyrgyzstan, Nationa...
14:45
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2024
14:31
Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Uzbekistan instructs to help Kyrgyzstan
14:24
Bishkek HPP: 557 MES, local services employees involved in post-accident cleanup
14:17
Artificial intelligence in Kyrgyz presented at Digital Forum in Almaty