Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Uzbekistan instructs to help Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

Bakhtiyor Saidov told that on the instructions of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Uzbek side is ready to provide the necessary assistance to Kyrgyzstan in connection with the accident at the Bishkek heating and power plant.

«In particular, as assistance, the Uzbek side reported about sending cylinders with liquefied gas from Andijan to the city of Osh. In turn, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev expressed sincere gratitude for the readiness to provide fraternal humanitarian aid,» the statement says.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.