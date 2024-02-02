Akylbek Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov within the framework of his working visit to Almaty. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The head of the Cabinet noted that the current relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan confirm the high level of political dialogue, and emphasized the interest of the Kyrgyz side in further deepening of allied relations with the neighboring republic, based on mutual trust and understanding.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, in turn, noted that the Kyrgyz Republic is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan.

«I consider it important to note the progressive development of trade and economic interaction between our countries. For 11 months of last year alone mutual trade increased by 12 percent and reached $1.3 billion. The governments continue to work on the task set earlier by the heads of state to bring the volume of trade to $2 billion. We are ready to further support the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership in all directions,» Alikhan Smailov said.

The parties discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements between the two countries and other topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the sphere of trade, economic cooperation and transportation.