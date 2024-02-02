12:09
USD 89.32
EUR 96.38
RUB 0.99
English

Akylbek Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov within the framework of his working visit to Almaty. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The head of the Cabinet noted that the current relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan confirm the high level of political dialogue, and emphasized the interest of the Kyrgyz side in further deepening of allied relations with the neighboring republic, based on mutual trust and understanding.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, in turn, noted that the Kyrgyz Republic is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan.

«I consider it important to note the progressive development of trade and economic interaction between our countries. For 11 months of last year alone mutual trade increased by 12 percent and reached $1.3 billion. The governments continue to work on the task set earlier by the heads of state to bring the volume of trade to $2 billion. We are ready to further support the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership in all directions,» Alikhan Smailov said.

The parties discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements between the two countries and other topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the sphere of trade, economic cooperation and transportation.
link: https://24.kg/english/285691/
views: 168
Print
Related
Kazakhstan adopts law on modernization of checkpoints in EAEU by Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin hold talks in Kazakhstan
Traffic accident involving cars from Kyrgyzstan occurs in Kazakhstan
Traffic accident involving 26 cars occurs in Kazakhstan
Akylbek Japarov to pay working visit to Almaty
Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrives in Bishkek
Kazakhstan to switch to single time zone from March 1
V World Nomad Games to be held in Astana
Monument to Nursultan Nazarbayev dismantled in capital of Kazakhstan
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismisses re-election rumors
Popular
Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey
Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrives in Bishkek Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrives in Bishkek
Russian ruble depreciated over weekend in Kyrgyzstan Russian ruble depreciated over weekend in Kyrgyzstan
Russia hands over vehicles to Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan Russia hands over vehicles to Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan
2 February, Friday
11:55
Bishkek HPP: City Hall urges citizens to save hot water Bishkek HPP: City Hall urges citizens to save hot water
11:44
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Only two boiler units are working
11:30
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Capital’s districts left without heating named
11:18
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Heat supply system promised to be restored in 2-3 days
11:04
Fourteenth boiler unit of Bishkek HPP presumably failed