Bishkek HPP breakdown: Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev is at the scene

Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev is at the site of the accident. The press service of the municipality informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, an operational headquarters has been set up at the HPP for prompt work to eliminate the consequences of the emergency situation.

Currently, the Bishkek HPP employees are working to identify and eliminate the causes of the emergency situation.

Electricity supply to consumers is uninterrupted. However, restrictions on the supply of hot water have been imposed to maintain the heating regime in the city.

Earlier it was reported that a breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured and were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes.