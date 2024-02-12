Size of allowance to victims of Aksy events increased

The size of social payments to family members of the victims and injured in the events of March 17-18, 2002 in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region has been increased from February 5. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgzystan reported.

According to its data, the allowance was increased from 3,700 soms to 4,500 soms.

«Recalculation and payment of this type of additional allowance to the recipients is made starting from September 1, 2023,» the ministry added.