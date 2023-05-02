Contract with coach of national football team signed until June 30, 2024

Contract with the head coach of the national football team of Kyrgyzstan Stefan Tarkovic was signed in the office of the Kyrgyz Football Union on Tuesday. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

The contract was signed until June 30, 2024.

«I am grateful to the President of the Kyrgyz Football Union for the trust placed in me. We have big plans, we will try to do our best,» the Slovak specialist said.

«We are pleased that such a highly qualified coach will work with us. The signed document provides that Stefan Tarkovic will supervise the national football team of Kyrgyzstan, and domestic specialists as well as his assistants, who arrived together with him, will help him,» KFU Secretary General Nurdin Bukuev said.

Alexander Krestinin left the post of the head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s national football team in early April.