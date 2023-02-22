15:41
Keremet Bank case: SCNS security service officer detained

An employee of the security service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) was detained in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the detective of the SCNS was detained in the framework of the criminal case against Keremet Bank. By court order, he was taken into custody.

«The criminal case was initiated by the Prosecutor General’s Office. The supervisory authority is investigating the case,» the sources said.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case under the articles «Money laundering», «Fraud» and «Forgery of documents» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigators of the supervisory authority detained the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the bank Maksat Dadybaev, two employees of the financial institution, as well as the director of its Bishkek branch. The deputy head of the Board was placed in the guardroom of the capital’s garrison, the rest — in the remand center 1 in Bishkek.
