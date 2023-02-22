16:08
USD 89.51
EUR 97.41
RUB 0.98
English

Keremet Bank case: Artur Khaldarov taken into custody

Artur Khaldarov, co-founder of Ala-TV LLC, was taken into custody. Own sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

By the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek, Artur Khaldarov was placed in the remand center 1 for two months.

«Some Samat Ismailov is involved in the case together with Artur Khaldarov. Both, according to preliminary data, are accused of fraud. According to some reports, a Russian citizen filed a statement against Khaldarov. It is known that the co-founder of Ala-TV LLC was put on the wanted list. The Prosecutor General’s Office is investigating the case,» the sources said.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case under the articles «Money laundering», «Fraud» and «Forgery of documents» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigators of the supervisory authority detained the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the bank Maksat Dadybaev, two employees of the financial institution, as well as the director of its Bishkek branch. The deputy head of the Board was placed in the guardroom of the capital’s garrison, the rest — in the remand center 1 in Bishkek.

The founder of Ala-TV LLC, Artur Khaldarov, was found guilty in 2021 in another criminal case — on the sale of radio frequencies. He was sentenced to a fine of 280,000 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/259130/
views: 1318
Print
Related
Citizen of Uzbekistan wanted for extremism detained in Osh region
Former Minister of Agriculture Erkinbek Choduyev detained
SCNS detains another official involved in “land mafia”
Detention of 11 journalists: Two arrested released from custody
Specialist of Tamga rural administration detained for extortion
Unknown people beat up citizen of Uzbekistan, steal $5,000 in Osh city
World billiards champion Kanybek Sagynbaev detained in Bishkek
Detention of 11 journalists: Foreign media launch campaign in support
Other “land mafia” members detained in Moskovsky district of Chui region
Kyrgyzstani detained in Tajikistan for espionage, deputy demands his release
Popular
Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading
Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot
Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan
16 March, Saturday
14:10
Forced descend of avalanches on Bishkek – Osh highway Forced descend of avalanches on Bishkek – Osh highway
12:57
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with his Tajik counterpart to discuss border issue
12:48
Gasoline prices in Russia grow to maximum since fall 2023
12:37
New fire unit opened in Suzak village
12:28
Kant resident distributes Hizb ut-Tahrir videos through social media