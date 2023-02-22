Keremet Bank case: Artur Khaldarov taken into custody

Artur Khaldarov, co-founder of Ala-TV LLC, was taken into custody. Own sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

By the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek, Artur Khaldarov was placed in the remand center 1 for two months.

«Some Samat Ismailov is involved in the case together with Artur Khaldarov. Both, according to preliminary data, are accused of fraud. According to some reports, a Russian citizen filed a statement against Khaldarov. It is known that the co-founder of Ala-TV LLC was put on the wanted list. The Prosecutor General’s Office is investigating the case,» the sources said.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case under the articles «Money laundering», «Fraud» and «Forgery of documents» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigators of the supervisory authority detained the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the bank Maksat Dadybaev, two employees of the financial institution, as well as the director of its Bishkek branch. The deputy head of the Board was placed in the guardroom of the capital’s garrison, the rest — in the remand center 1 in Bishkek.

The founder of Ala-TV LLC, Artur Khaldarov, was found guilty in 2021 in another criminal case — on the sale of radio frequencies. He was sentenced to a fine of 280,000 soms.