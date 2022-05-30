E-school system to be launched in Kyrgyzstan in September

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan plans to launch an e-school system in September. Deputy Minister Rasul Abazbek uulu announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy.

According to him, the e-school will work in several directions.

«Lessons by experienced teachers will be uploaded to the system. Payment for the work of teachers who will be involved in the work is being considered. The online school will be available to children of ethnic Kyrgyz and migrants who live abroad. They will get lessons on the history of Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz language. If a student leaves the country with parents, he or she can complete a quarter or an academic year online. A child who, for health reasons, cannot attend school or lives in a remote area will be able to learn there temporarily,» the official said.

Rasul Abazbek uulu noted that through the online school it is possible to teach lessons in schools, which lack teachers.