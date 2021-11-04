17:49
Head of Uzbekistan approves creation of Development Fund with Kyrgyzstan

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved creation of a joint Development Fund together with Kyrgyzstan. The resolution of the head of state was announced today. Prime news agency reports.

An intergovernmental agreement on creation of an Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund with an authorized capital of $50 million with its subsequent increase to $200 million was signed in March 2021 during the visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan.

In accordance with the decree, the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan has been chosen as the responsible body for the implementation of the agreement from the Uzbek side.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic to notify the Kyrgyz side of the implementation of the internal state procedures, necessary for the entry into force of the document, by Uzbekistan.
