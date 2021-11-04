Elections 2021: Rally against one of candidates held near Government House

Residents of Alamedin district of Chui region hold a rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

At least 13 people take part in the protest. They claim that they have suffered from the fraudulent actions of the former head of Lebedinovka rural administration Berdibek Chyntemirov.

«Some 2.8 hectares of shared land plots were allocated to us on a legal basis in 1997. We have documents for the land. At that time, Berdibek Chyntemirov was the head of the rural administration. Then we rented out our land plots to him. It turns out, he forged documents and sold our land on 2010. We learned about this in 2015,» participant of the rally Dinara Akmatalieva told.

Earlier, Nurpaiyz Nazarov, a resident of this rural area, turned to 24.kg news agency with similar complaint.

According to the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region, a criminal case is being investigated against the former head of Lebedinovka rural administration Berdibek Chyntemirov. He is suspected of land fraud.

«We turned to the police, to the President Sadyr Japarov, head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev. But there is no progress in the case,» Dinara Akmatalieva told.

According to the CEC, Berdibek Chyntemirov is running for Parliament in Alamedin constituency # 25.