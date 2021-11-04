Woman falls from fourth floor balcony in Bishkek

A woman fell from the fourth floor of a building in Bishkek. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The woman at the age of 25-30 fell onto the canopy of the first floor from the balcony of an apartment located on the fourth floor on Baitik Baatyr Street in Oktyabrsky district of the capital.

Rescuers arrived at the scene, took the woman down and handed her over to the ambulance service. The Bishkek resident received a hand injury, her condition is satisfactory.

The reasons for the fall are being investigated.