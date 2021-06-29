18:21
Child dies in intensive care unit after falling out of 11th-floor window

A six-year-old child fell out of a window on the 11th floor of an apartment building yesterday in Bishkek, and he died this morning. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident took place the day before at about 20.15 on Karalaev Street. The police received a message from the City Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 3 about a little boy admitted to the intensive care unit with concussion and various bodily injuries.

The child died without regaining consciousness today at about 10.45. Pre-trial proceedings have begun; all the necessary examinations have been scheduled.
