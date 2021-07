A 75-year-old woman died after falling from the third floor of a house onto the roof of a store in Bishkek. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The incident took place in the 8microdistrict of Oktyabrsky district of the capital. The woman fell from the third floor of an apartment building onto the roof of the store below.

Five rescuers worked at the scene. They took the woman’s body out and handed it over to the officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.