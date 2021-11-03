Bishkek to host largest coffee festival on November 14

The largest coffee festival Bishkek Coffee Fest 2.0 New Wave will be held in Bishkek on November 14.

In 2017, it has already declared itself as the first and only event in Bishkek that brings together professionals of the coffee world and coffee lovers.

The festival will introduce the latest industry trends, the characteristics of coffee houses and companies involved in the development of coffee culture in the country.

This is a variety of coffee drinks and desserts in one place from domestic producers and companies.

The organizers of the event are BREW PLACE team with the support of the Bishkek Barista Association.

Its goals:

Development of coffee culture in the Kyrgyz Republic;

Large-scale marathon of coffee with the participation of all partners;

To declare that Kyrgyz coffee and Kyrgyz baristas have the same experience and skills as in other countries.

Guests of the festival will be able to see different methods of making coffee in six different zones; try classic and original drinks from different establishments from all over Bishkek; taste coffee from all over the world; listen to workshops on brewing coffee at home, correct choice of coffee beans; take part in competitions; buy something interesting; find out where in Bishkek you can try really delicious coffee made according to world standards.

Bishkek Coffee Fest 2.0 New Wave will be held at Asia Mall on November 14 from 13.00 to 21.00.

24.kg news agency is the media partner of the event.