Kyrgyzstan needs $10 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change continues in the city of Glasgow (UK).

In his speech, the President Sadyr Japarov said that by 2030 Kyrgyzstan sets a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 44 percent.

The summit participants supported this intention. Dastan Abdyldaev, Director of the Climate Finance Center under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Technical Supervision, noted in a comment to reporters that $10 billion would be required to implement this plan for the next decade.

To date, the emission of harmful elements into the atmosphere by the republic amounts to 0.03 percent of the global emissions. These emissions are produced in Kyrgyzstan by non-environmentally friendly transport and energy industry enterprises.

Dastan Abdyldaev said that in order to fulfill the ambitious task, the interest of all parties is necessary, since climate change is a global problem. «Our intentions are to reduce emissions. For example, it is switch to use of electric cars. But this requires an integrated approach, so we give a signal to developed countries — help us so that we can implement our initiative,» he stressed.

If there is an opportunity to attract green investments, then, according to the action plan, we will reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 44 percent by 2030. If it doesn’t work, our plans will be adjusted. Dastan Abdyldaev

In order to effectively achieve the goals of COP26, the main financial burden is borne by the states of the European Union, Canada and the United Kingdom. France, together with the EU, also presented decisive action on a number of priorities aimed at finalizing the rules for the implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement and ensuring the implementation of the agreement with the necessary budget and a clear timetable.

The UN Climate Change Conference is held in Glasgow (UK). It has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of more than 100 countries of the world will sum up the results of the five-year cycle, which started with signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

It provides that in the current century, the temperature on the planet on average should not rise by more than 2, it is better — by 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is believed that this very threshold will allow avoiding irreversible impact on the ecosystem. But the document still does not specify a mechanism for monitoring its observance, or enforcement measures.

In Glasgow, the convention parties should also agree to provide sustainable aid of $100 billion per year to least developed countries making the transition to green energy.

Sadyr Japarov is the only head of Central Asian state who arrived in Glasgow.