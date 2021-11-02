Sadyr Japarov holds number of meetings at UN Climate Change Conference

The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office, Jeenbek Kulubaev, told reporters that the head of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held a number of meetings in Glasgow (Scotland), where the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC is being held.

According to him, 120 leaders of the countries of the world are present at the Conference, 30,000 participants in total.

«The President met with the heads of the Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on the climate change issues. These are fruitful negotiations. The parties discussed the possibilities for reducing greenhouse gases emissions by Kyrgyzstan, and we presented our roadmap in this direction until 2030. Sadyr Japarov held working meetings with the Presidents of Armenia, Mongolia and France, spoke with the prime ministers of Canada and Iceland. Many leaders highly appreciated our plans to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases,» Jeenbek Kulubaev said.

Sadyr Japarov said that Kyrgyzstan has been using only 15 percent of its hydropower potential.

Sadyr Japarov invited Iceland to strengthen cooperation in a bilateral format and within the framework of multilateral mechanisms, including such as the Green Climate Fund and the Climate Investment Funds, for the implementation of national investment and climate investment programs. The Prime Minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdottir stressed that Kyrgyzstan has a huge potential for the development of hydropower and use of geothermal sources.

According to him, about 200 mini hydroelectric power plants and 30 large hydroelectric power plants can be built in the country. «If we build them, Kyrgyzstan will be able to completely switch to electricity and refuse the use fuel oil or coal. We want to achieve these goals by 2040,» the head of state said.

«Hydroelectric power plants and the possibility of using geothermal sources are one of the possible potential areas, where our specialists and experts could provide assistance to Kyrgyzstan, because these industries are at a high level in our country,» Katrin Jakobsdottir said.

The Climate Change Conference has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of more than 100 countries of the world will sum up the results of the five-year cycle, which started with signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

It provides that in the current century, the temperature on the planet on average should not rise by more than 2, it is better — by 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is believed that this very threshold will allow avoiding irreversible impact on the ecosystem. But the document still does not specify a mechanism for monitoring its observance, or enforcement measures.

In Glasgow, the convention parties should also agree to provide sustainable aid of $100 billion per year to least developed countries making the transition to green energy.

President Sadyr Japarov is taking part in the summit. He is the only head of Central Asia who arrived in Glasgow. On November 2, Sadyr Japarov will make a speech at the plenary session of the Summit of World Leaders.