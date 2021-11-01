President of Kyrgyzstan arrives at the UN Climate Change Conference

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived at the Scottish Events Campus in Glasgow to participate in the Summit of World Leaders of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC. Press service of the head of state reported.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met the President of Kyrgyzstan at the entrance to the building of the Scottish Events Campus, where the summit will take place. After a short greeting with him, Sadyr Japarov was also greeted by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The head of state is expected to take part in the opening ceremony of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Tomorrow, on November 2, Sadyr Japarov will make a speech at the plenary session of the Summit of World Leaders.