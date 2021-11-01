Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy caused by fish

Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy chain cafes was caused by the fish. Head of the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek Kuban Kundashev told 24.kg news agency.

The tests showed that salmonella was in the salmon, he said.

Kuban Kundashev added that law enforcement agencies will further deal with the issue. «If a request comes from them to check other batches of the supplier, then the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance is ready to do it. But no other cases of poisoning have been registered,» he added.

In total, according to the Ministry of Health, 318 people turned for medical assistance with food poisoning. All cafes of the chain were closed for the period of the epidemiological investigation, but after disinfection and fulfillment of other requirements of the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, Imperiya Pizzy resumed its work, but without Japanese menu. The cafes were fined 21,000 soms.

The Ministry of Health reported that in connection with the mass food poisoning in Bishkek, specialists from the Centers for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will inspect foodservice outlets throughout the republic.

According to the WHO, salmonellosis is a disease caused by Salmonella bacteria. It is usually characterized by a sharp rise in body temperature, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and sometimes vomiting.

Symptoms of the disease appear in 6 — 72 hours (usually 12 −36 hours) after the bacteria are ingested, and the disease lasts from 2 to 7 days.

Salmonellosis symptoms are relatively mild, and in most cases, patients recover without specific treatment. However, in some cases, especially in children and the elderly, disease-related dehydration can become severe and life-threatening.