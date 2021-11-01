10:11
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total

At least 68 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

According to it, 44 people got infected in Bishkek, 4 — in Osh city, 2 — in Chui region, 1 — in Naryn region, 13 — Issyk-Kul region, 3 — in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — in Batken region.

In total, 181,327 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/212274/
