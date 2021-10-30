Open lesson about Kyrgyzstan held for students in Tokyo

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Japan held an open lesson about Kyrgyzstan for students of the Akabane school in Tokyo. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

A presentation, a thematic quiz, a show of folk musical instruments and a photo stand about the nature of Kyrgyzstan were organized for schoolchildren.

Students of the Akabane school tried their ability in the Kyrgyz national game «Ordo», which is the one of the disciplines of the World Nomad Games as well as in «zholuk tashtamai» national game.

The open lesson provided a good opportunity to familiarize Japanese schoolchildren with the history and traditions of Kyrgyzstan.