10:39
Imperiya Pizzy cafes resume work

Imperiya Pizzy cafe chain resumes its work. Head of the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek Kuban Kundashev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, they have excluded Japanese cuisine and fish dishes from the menu.

«The chain followed all our instructions, carried out disinfection, purchased new food products. They did not hinder us in anything,» he said.

Tests confirmed salmonellosis. We will take samples of the finished products again on Monday.

Kuban Kundashev

The head of the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance added that law enforcement agencies will continue investigation, search for a supplier in order to find out how the batch of the contaminated product got into Kyrgyzstan. «We are finding out whether the salmonella was in fish, poultry or eggs,» he added.

In total, according to the Ministry of Health, 318 people turned for medical assistance with food poisoning. Some 22 patients are still in hospitals. All cafes of the chain were closed for the period of the epidemiological investigation. The cafes were fined 21,000 soms.

The Ministry of Health reported that in connection with the mass food poisoning in Bishkek, specialists from the Centers for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will inspect foodservice outlets throughout the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/212213/
