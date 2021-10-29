17:45
Akylbek Japarov tells delegation from Turkey about gold mining in Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with a delegation of the Union of Chamber and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey headed by the Vice President Selçuk Öztürk. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation, after which the Ministry of Economy and Commerce presented a number of investment projects.

«We believe it is time to take decisive steps to remove technical barriers to mutual trade. We are embarking on major reforms in the economy and public administration. Special attention is paid to projects in such areas as industry, agriculture, textile industry, hydropower,» Akylbek Japarov said.

Then he informed the meeting participants about the potential of gold mining in the republic.

«We are interested in opening an industrial zone in the Kyrgyz Republic, where factories and plants are located on the same territory. As a Cabinet of Ministers, we will provide all the necessary support to implement this proposal,» the Chairman of the Cabinet added.
