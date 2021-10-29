14:43
USD 84.80
EUR 98.29
RUB 1.20
English

Majority of Kyrgyzstanis concerned about high prices and subsistence rate

The overwhelming majority of Kyrgyzstanis are concerned about high prices and subsistence rate. These are the results of a sociological survey conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI).

At least 65 percent of the respondents, answering the question what problems are the most serious for the country today, named high prices and subsistence rate.

57 percent of survey participants consider unemployment to be a problem.

Other 52 percent of surveyed Kyrgyzstanis named corruption as the most serious problem.

49 percent of respondents named coronavirus, and 24 percent — poverty.

At least 1 percent of the survey participants have no problems.

The opinion poll was conducted from September 11 to September 26, 2021 by interviewing through mobile and landline phones using computer technology. The sample group is n = 1,209 residents of Kyrgyzstan aged 18 and over.
link: https://24.kg/english/212133/
views: 116
Print
Related
Only 8 percent of Kyrgyzstanis satisfied with fight against coronavirus
28 percent of respondents take coronavirus very seriously
Only 8 percent of surveyed Kyrgyzstanis consider work of CEC as effective
Approval rating of Sadyr Japarov slightly improves
Elections 2021: About 58 percent of Kyrgyzstanis positively assess CEC activity
Trust of Batken residents in authorities in resolving border issues is low
At least 55 percent of Kyrgyzstanis consider relations with Tajikistan as bad
54 percent of Kyrgyzstanis seriously concerned about coronavirus
Kyrgyzstanis name best-known political party
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
Popular
Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan
Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118 Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan
29 October, Friday
14:01
Aida Kasymalieva to perform duties of Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aida Kasymalieva to perform duties of Speaker of Parlia...
13:52
Majority of Kyrgyzstanis concerned about high prices and subsistence rate
13:39
Only 8 percent of Kyrgyzstanis satisfied with fight against coronavirus
13:34
28 percent of respondents take coronavirus very seriously
13:28
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $50 million to maintain exchange rate of som