Majority of Kyrgyzstanis concerned about high prices and subsistence rate

The overwhelming majority of Kyrgyzstanis are concerned about high prices and subsistence rate. These are the results of a sociological survey conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI).

At least 65 percent of the respondents, answering the question what problems are the most serious for the country today, named high prices and subsistence rate.

57 percent of survey participants consider unemployment to be a problem.

Other 52 percent of surveyed Kyrgyzstanis named corruption as the most serious problem.

49 percent of respondents named coronavirus, and 24 percent — poverty.

At least 1 percent of the survey participants have no problems.

The opinion poll was conducted from September 11 to September 26, 2021 by interviewing through mobile and landline phones using computer technology. The sample group is n = 1,209 residents of Kyrgyzstan aged 18 and over.