Another rally against Asyl Talipova held in Bishkek

Rally against Asyl Talipova, a suspect in fraud, is held in Bishkek near the Government House.

The protesters demand a meeting with the President Sadyr Japarov.

According to the sister of the detained head of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district Ulanbek Aaliev, the protesters demand to change the preventive measure against the police colonel. The second demand of the protesters is the detention of Asyl Talipova.

«Gulzat Mamytbek suffered a damage of$110,000, and Asyl Talipova has appropriated about $2 million in total. But for some reason they don’t detain her. Eight victims of Asyl Talipova are in the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security now. The detainees in this case are made to testify against Ulanbek Aaliev. Some Azamat Dzhumabaev heads the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he is the patron of Asyl Talipova. We want the president to take control of this case,» Gulzat Aalieva said.

Bolot Bektenov, another protester, said that the protesters ask the Prosecutor General’s Office to send the case against Asyl Talipova to the State Committee for National Security, since they did not trust the Investigation Service of the Interior Ministry.

Earlier, a lawyer Kanat Khasanov held a one-man protest at the building of the Main Internal Affairs Department demanding to release the woman suspected of fraud. According to the lawyer, the mother of six children was unreasonably detained and placed in the detention center 1 in Bishkek. The day after the rally, Asyl Talipova was placed under house arrest. After that, the Military Prosecutor’s Office detained the head of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district Ulan Aaliev, the former deputy head of the Investigation Service of the Internal Affairs Department Talgat Kuvatbekov and the investigator of the Internal Affairs Department of the district Aisuluu Ramazan kyzy. All three are suspected of torturing the detainee.