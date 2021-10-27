19:56
Presidential Envoy to Batken region meets with his Tajik counterpart

Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region Abdikarim Alimbaev met with the head of Sughd region Rajabboy Akhmadzoda. Press service of the Presidential Envoy reported.

The parties discussed the recent conflicts. The following decisions were made as a result of the meeting:

  • Construction of facilities in the border area is prohibited;
  • If livestock of one of the parties cross the border, they will not keep them, but drive to the territory of the state they belong;
  • Carry out joint measures to prevent the transportation of contraband goods. Responsibility for this is assigned to the border guards of the two countries;
  • Water problem will be discussed by the heads of Batken (Kyrgyzstan) and Isfara (Tajikistan) districts, they will hold a joint meeting in the border areas, and help local residents to solve it.
