Another mass brawl with participation of migrants takes place in Moscow

Another mass brawl with participation of migrants took place in St. Petersburg (Russia). The Russian media report.

According to them, the brawl took place the day before in Frunzensky district. Labor migrants started the fight on the South Highway, where the tire shop and fast food are located.

Law enforcers detained three natives of Kyrgyzstan. Inspection showed that the youngest of the migrants had previously been sentenced to a fine for violation of immigration laws. The detainee could not say at what address he was registered in St. Petersburg.

At least 11 mass brawls involving labor migrants took place in Russia from August to October 2021.
