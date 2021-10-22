Bishkek to host Children's Sports Festival

Bishkek will host a Children’s Sports Festival. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

It will reportedly start on October 23 at 15.00 in the Health Park.

«The program of the festival includes demonstration performances of sports schools in Bishkek, master classes from coaches of sports schools, Olympic medalists, world champions, champions of Asia and the Asian Games. Guests of the event will be able to get acquainted with a variety of sports, study sports equipment and choose a sport for themselves. Experienced coaches will help assess physical fitness, and medalists of the Olympic Games, world, Asia and Asian Games champions will tell about their path to medals,» the City Hall said.

The organizer of the festival is the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of the City Hall of the capital.