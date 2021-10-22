Son of Sadyr Japarov’s adviser appointed Secretary General of Football Union

Son of the adviser to the President of the country Medet Bukuev, Nurdin Bukuev, was elected the Secretary General of the Kyrgyz Football Union. The organization reported.

A meeting of the executive committee of the Kyrgyz Football Union was held today in Bishkek, members of which approved him for this position.

Nurdin Bukuev began his refereeing career in 1996; he is a FIFA referee since 2006. He is the first Kyrgyzstani, who worked at the FIFA World Cup, and the first referee in history, who has worked at four world championships (2008, 2012, 2016, 2021 — including the final).